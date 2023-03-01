Missouri 4-H and the University of Missouri Extension are proud to offer the 4-H Shooting Sports Leader Certification Workshop in Wayne County at Camp Allen, located just outside of Greenville, Missouri.

The event will take place March 31-April 2.

Brad Coleman, the 4-H Youth Specialist for Butler, Iron, Madison and Wayne County said he is excited to see the Shooting Sports Leadership Certification Workshop offered in the Southeast Missouri region.

“I wanted to offer the volunteers who work with our 4-H shooting sports programs the opportunity to have the training close to home,” Coleman said. “For the past few years, our volunteers have had to travel 4, 5 or 6 hours to attend the three-day training. They will be able to take the training closer to home. That is better for our volunteers and our families.”

“Missouri Shooting sports is the largest project area in Missouri 4-H, as well as nationwide,” Sarah Townley, State 4-H Natural Resources & Shooting Sports Educator said. “We could not impact the number of youth that we do without the help of our valued volunteers, so it is important to make certification trainings accessible to people in all areas of the state.”

The 4-H Shooting Sports Leader Certification Workshop is for certified 4-H volunteers who work with youth in archery, rifle, muzzleloading, pistol (air, small bore), shotgun and as a county coordinator.

The workshop training program will start at 6 p.m., March 31 and conclude on at 1:30 p.m., April 2. The cost for shooting sports volunteers to attend is $125. This includes 5 meals, overnight lodging and workshop materials.

There are scholarships available from our local 4-H clubs to help pay the cost of the training. Registration is limited to 4-H volunteers and will close when capacity is reached or on March 15. There is no cost to be a 4-H volunteer and we are always looking for adults who want to volunteer. Please contact Brad Coleman by email at colemanlb@missouri.edu or call him at 573-747-9253 for more information.

Our shooting sports volunteers go through an extensive training and safety program so they can provide the instruction that is relevant and safe for the youth of our region.

Shooting sports is the fastest growing project area nationwide in 4-H with over 500,000 youth involved.

“It is the most popular project area in the Southeast region,” Coleman said. “It is also one of the only 4-H youth project areas that requires special certification. It is my hope that any 4-H volunteer in the Southeast region who wants to work with our youth in shooting sports will sign up and attend this training workshop. If we are able to fill the workshop with eager volunteers, the state 4-H office will be inclined to continue to offer training in the Southeast region.”

Do you want to be a 4-H Shooting Sports instructor or 4-H volunteer?

According to Coleman, we need volunteers for 4-H programs throughout Southeast Missouri. We rely on parent and community volunteers that have a special interest or knowledge and are willing to work with our youth to help them succeed.

If you have a special skill or would like to work with the youth of our area, you can become a volunteer in 4-H. There is no cost for a parent or community member to be a volunteer but they must pass a background check to be able to work with our youth. Please contact Brad Coleman by email at colemanlb@missouri.edu or by phone at 573-747-9253.

MU is an equal opportunity/ADA institution. University of Missouri Extension does not discriminate on the basis of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age disability in employment or in any program or activity.