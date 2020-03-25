We can't leave those with mental illness, addiction disorders behind

It’s no surprise that people are feeling anxious right now.

Workers are worrying about how they’ll pay the rent as hours are cut back. Young parents are trying to do their jobs remotely while watching their children who are home from school. Older people are weighing the health risks of making a quick run to the grocery store. Most people’s lives have been turned upside down by coronavirus.

As Congress takes action to keep our economy strong and our people healthy, we can’t forget those who far too often have been left behind – people who are living with mental illness and those struggling with addiction.

It’s estimated that about 1 in 5 people in our country are living with mental illness or substance use disorders. Sadly, only 43 percent of people with mental illness and 12 percent of people with substance use disorders get the treatment they need in a typical year. And as we know, this year is anything but typical.

We know that people who misuse opioids are at high risk for coronavirus. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse and other health experts, opioids impact the respiratory and pulmonary health of users and make them more susceptible to respiratory infections, including coronavirus.

