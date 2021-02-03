We choose life

This week marks the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s devastating decision on Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion throughout our country.

In the years following the court’s misguided ruling, more than 60 million innocent lives have been lost - more than the entire population of the State of California. While this issue is deeply personal, it also speaks to the character of our nation. America should be a nation that values all innocent life.

As a person of faith, protecting innocent life is something I will never stop defending. Pro-life Americans have lots to be grateful for over the last four years, from making it harder for Planned Parenthood to provide abortion services to ensuring strong protections against taxpayer funds being used to support abortions.

In the past week, President Biden began removing these restrictions by executive order, which will cause the death toll of the unborn to rise. The president ended the “Mexico City Policy,” which will result in American tax dollars going to foreign organizations that support abortions and reversed the prohibition on Title X family planning funding from being issued to doctors performing abortions. As a member of the Pro-Life Caucus, I joined 108 of my colleagues in urging the president to reverse these egregious decisions.