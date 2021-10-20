'We fight together'

The American Cancer Society suggests women should begin getting mammograms at the age of 40 to 45. The Centers for Disease Control reports only 66.7% of women over the age of 40 have received a mammogram over the last two years.
ACS says regular mammograms can help find breast cancer at early stages and save lives.
Angela Hendrix had been dreading her first mammogram and actually put it off for years, all because she had heard terrible things about it being painful. Then, this past May she found a lump and all concerns about the test went out the window.
Hendrix said, when she went in to have the lump looked at, they did a mammogram and biopsy. She said the exam was nowhere near as painful as she had thought it would be, and she wishes she would not have let it hold her back.
"My first appointment after my mammogram and biopsy, the doctor's office called me to tell me they needed me to come into the office," Hendrix said. "So I knew it wasn't good. My daughter picked me up and we went and heard the results. We fell apart."
Hendrix was diagnosed with breast cancer and cancer of her lymph nodes under her arm. She admitted she was most upset to find out she would lose her hair.
Shortly after her diagnosis, Hendrix had a port put in and began chemotherapy treatments. She began receiving four double doses and then four single doses, spending a few hours every two weeks in the clinic chair, with only the nurses by her side, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Hendrix said, the staff at the cancer center have been like a second family because, after the first visit, she was not allowed to have anyone with her during the chemo treatments and only one person could join her at the oncologist visit.
"Taking chemo treatments takes away all your energy," Hendrix said. "I had to push myself to get up and do anything. After a few treatments, they changed me to a different kind of chemo that brought on nerve pain throughout my body."
Hendrix said she has made it through with the help of her family and friends. She said they were always there to drive her to appointments and just be there even if she needed to vent about sitting in "that chair for four hours watching the chemo bag drip, drip."
"My family members have been great through all this," Hendrix said. "They have been my biggest support. My children and grandchildren are my world."
Hendrix has three children and eight grandchildren. She has lived in Fredericktown since she was five years old and has worked in all the Fredericktown R-I School concession stands for the last five years.
Throughout those years, Hendrix has touched many lives in the community and in the school district. Earlier this month she was honored by the Fredericktown High School girls volleyball team during its pink out game.
"I was so shocked and surprised when I was honored at the pink out game," Hendrix said. "There are so many more people more deserving than I. I thank the parents and volleyball girls for their love and support. It was overwhelming."
Hendrix said she loves the community and has seen a lot of love and support from it.
"So many other women have been through this," Hendrix said. "I have had a lot of support from Sue Mitchell, Pam Thompson, Missy Skaggs, and the rest of my 1982 classmates."
Hendrix encourages all women to get their mammograms regularly. She said the test is really not that bad. As for advice for others going through what she is, she said smile all the time, laugh a lot, stay positive, and have a good support group.
The next steps for Hendrix are to have surgery and then radiation treatments, but she will not be going through it alone because, in her family, "we fight together."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com