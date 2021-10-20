'We fight together'

The American Cancer Society suggests women should begin getting mammograms at the age of 40 to 45. The Centers for Disease Control reports only 66.7% of women over the age of 40 have received a mammogram over the last two years.

ACS says regular mammograms can help find breast cancer at early stages and save lives.

Angela Hendrix had been dreading her first mammogram and actually put it off for years, all because she had heard terrible things about it being painful. Then, this past May she found a lump and all concerns about the test went out the window.

Hendrix said, when she went in to have the lump looked at, they did a mammogram and biopsy. She said the exam was nowhere near as painful as she had thought it would be, and she wishes she would not have let it hold her back.

"My first appointment after my mammogram and biopsy, the doctor's office called me to tell me they needed me to come into the office," Hendrix said. "So I knew it wasn't good. My daughter picked me up and we went and heard the results. We fell apart."

Hendrix was diagnosed with breast cancer and cancer of her lymph nodes under her arm. She admitted she was most upset to find out she would lose her hair.