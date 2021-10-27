‘We will get through this’

Clean-up efforts began in Madison County early Monday morning after a night of storms and tornadoes left many properties damaged and power out to thousands of residents.
Survey teams from the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring were dispatched early Monday to the areas hardest hit by the storms, which included parts just west and north of Fredericktown.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado hit Fredericktown Sunday night, damaging homes, businesses and the main electrical substation that feeds power to the city. The weather service noted the rating could be upgraded as more information is gathered.
Authorities have not reported a single fatality or severe injury among the downed buildings, trees, and power lines in the storm's wake.
"If we end up coming out of this event, that there weren't any injuries, that will (be) very fortunate," said Alex Elmore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.
The weather service's survey teams examined the destruction and looked for telltale signs on land and trees to help classify the storms.
It's too early to know how long each tornado was on the ground or how wide the path of each one was, according to initial reports.
Fredericktown schools called off classes for Monday due to "communitywide power outages and damages incurred by families" in the storm.
The school canceled classes on Tuesday as well.
"We wish our community the best as we unite and support each other during this difficult time that has impacted so many," the school district said in a Facebook post about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
R-I Superintendent Chadd Starkey said the district uses phone, email and text, as well social media updates from the district and its buildings to keep the community informed.
Black River Electric Cooperative (BREC) had thousands of residents without power Monday morning, mostly in Madison County, according to reports. The severe weather snapped poles and sent trees and other debris through power lines.
The storms and winds also caused extensive damage to the BREC headquarters facility, the utility company said in a press release.
The company said crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible and had reduced the number of members without power from more than 6,500 to approximately 729 (607 in Madison County) as of 12:42 p.m., Tuesday.
Residents and businesses throughout the City of Fredericktown lost power Sunday evening.
“Surveying the damage, I am very thankful there were no serious injuries or casualties,” Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis said. “While the city infrastructure itself is good, the Ameren substation that feeds into our town has been severely damaged.
On Monday, the city posted on social media that the outage could last “days.” However, much of the city had power restored Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
“I ask that everyone keep our utility workers, first responders and others who are helping to repair and clean up in their prayers and to please not hinder them in doing their jobs,” Korokis said.
After the tornado passed through the area, some area residents were left assessing heavy damage to their homes and properties.
Joe Newland told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he emerged from the cellar under his house off Route OO to find windows missing, holes in the ceiling, and everything soaked.
"It was all new inside," he said Sunday night. "And now it's gone."
Several homes and businesses in Catherine Place and along Highway 72 West, City Lake Road, and Highway OO were damaged, including the American Legion Hall. The tornado leveled a storage building, along with other structures, in Fredericktown, officials said.
Fredericktown Police Department announced emergency shelters had been set up at Fredericktown Elementary School and Middle School.
The Fredericktown R-1 School District posted on social media Monday afternoon, saying Mayor Korokis had notified the school that the Red Cross Disaster Service would be in the community providing services and organizing shelters.
"Our town is one of the best, and it shows in the willingness to support and care for others,” Korokis said. “If you are looking for a way to help, you can contact the Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or one of the local churches. We are a strong community and working together. We will get through this."
According to a City of Fredericktown Facebook post: “Madison Co has opened up a resource center at the old Parker Banks building (the current Madison County Service Coordination Corporate office at 140 S. Main St.) across from Thal’s Hardware. Come in through the old service department area. If you have been affected by the recent tornado and need assistance in any manner, please come by and we will help you connect with the appropriate people. If you want to volunteer to help, please come by here to register and your information will be given to those affected. Donations accepted of cleaning supplies, toilet paper, water, baby items, paper towels, etc. Hours of operation of this resource center are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”
