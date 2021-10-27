"Our town is one of the best, and it shows in the willingness to support and care for others,” Korokis said. “If you are looking for a way to help, you can contact the Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or one of the local churches. We are a strong community and working together. We will get through this."

According to a City of Fredericktown Facebook post: “Madison Co has opened up a resource center at the old Parker Banks building (the current Madison County Service Coordination Corporate office at 140 S. Main St.) across from Thal’s Hardware. Come in through the old service department area. If you have been affected by the recent tornado and need assistance in any manner, please come by and we will help you connect with the appropriate people. If you want to volunteer to help, please come by here to register and your information will be given to those affected. Donations accepted of cleaning supplies, toilet paper, water, baby items, paper towels, etc. Hours of operation of this resource center are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”