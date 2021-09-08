We will never forget

I’ll never forget the elevator doors opening the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, and my colleague greeting me with “Have you seen the news? I think America is under attack.”

Stunned, I turned the corner to my 4th-floor office, with so many windows looking out across our rural American town, and wondered how in the world could that be true, and why? We are the “great beacon of hope” as President Reagan once said. We help all of the other countries. How could they even get close to our borders? As others trickled in to work, we all found ourselves in the conference room with the news turned on the big screen. In stunned silence, we watched the events unfold on live television.

It’s a day that I will never forget. It’s a day that I’ve never been so thankful for my rural way of life. I went to work every day with colleagues that were like family to me, and I knew they also felt and understood the gravity of what was happening. It was comforting to know that my community, situated in the heart of America, remained secure. I also had always felt safe, confident in the bravery and immense sacrifice of our great men and women who wear the uniform. The events we watched on television made me realize how quickly that can all change.