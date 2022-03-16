Wearing green

Growing up, I don’t really remember much about celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

My mother was big on celebrating some of the holidays, but I guess March 17 wasn’t one of them. Maybe it had to do with being brought up in the South? Maybe it had to do with us not being Catholic? Maybe it had to do with us not eating corned beef and cabbage as a tradition?

I’m not really sure, but since growing older, I have learned more about St. Patrick, facts about his life, and some of the traditions that surround the day. Therefore, I have a little quiz that I thought everyone might enjoy taking as something different this week. I picked out eight questions for you to see if you can answer.

1. People traditionally wear green to avoid what?

2. What nationality was St. Patrick?

3. What did St. Patrick believe the shamrock represented?

4. What city dyes its river green every year?

5. The best time to sneak up on a leprechaun is when?

6. St. Patrick’s given name was?

7. Name the colors in the Irish flag.

8. What color was originally associated with St. Patrick’s Day?

Now don’t peek at the answers, but here they are; 1-being pinched, 2-Scottish, 3-Holy Trinity, 4-Chicago, 5-when he’s mending his shoes, 6-Macwyn Succat, 7-green, white, and orange, 8-blue.

Hope you had a little fun with the quiz and Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you all. Go eat some corned beef and cabbage and have a great day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0