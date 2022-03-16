 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Wearing green

  • 0
Dove

Growing up, I don’t really remember much about celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

My mother was big on celebrating some of the holidays, but I guess March 17 wasn’t one of them. Maybe it had to do with being brought up in the South? Maybe it had to do with us not being Catholic? Maybe it had to do with us not eating corned beef and cabbage as a tradition?

I’m not really sure, but since growing older, I have learned more about St. Patrick, facts about his life, and some of the traditions that surround the day. Therefore, I have a little quiz that I thought everyone might enjoy taking as something different this week. I picked out eight questions for you to see if you can answer.

1. People traditionally wear green to avoid what?

2. What nationality was St. Patrick?

3. What did St. Patrick believe the shamrock represented?

4. What city dyes its river green every year?

People are also reading…

5. The best time to sneak up on a leprechaun is when?

6. St. Patrick’s given name was?

7. Name the colors in the Irish flag.

8. What color was originally associated with St. Patrick’s Day?

Now don’t peek at the answers, but here they are; 1-being pinched, 2-Scottish, 3-Holy Trinity, 4-Chicago, 5-when he’s mending his shoes, 6-Macwyn Succat, 7-green, white, and orange, 8-blue.

Hope you had a little fun with the quiz and Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you all. Go eat some corned beef and cabbage and have a great day.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Building school culture at FES

Building school culture at FES

Robert Ingersoll once said, “We rise by lifting others.” At Fredericktown Elementary School, we try to create a better learning and working en…

Healthy food fun

Healthy food fun

After two canceled dates in January and February, the Fun & Healthy Cooking Adult Learning Zone Class was able to hold what would have bee…

Theresa Elaine Moyers

Theresa Elaine Moyers

Theresa Elaine Moyers, 56, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 11, 1965, in Ironton, Missouri to …

Gary Lynn Moyers

Gary Lynn Moyers

Gary Lynn Moyers, 60, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home in Marquand. He was born August 2, 1961, in Fredericktown, to Paul Dean and A…

Chamber discusses ballot measures

Chamber discusses ballot measures

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon, March 3, at the United Methodist Church. This month Madison County Commissio…

FCCLA crowns Sweetheart royalty

FCCLA crowns Sweetheart royalty

Gavin Graham and Sydney Feltz were chosen as the 2022 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, March 5. Ruben Pirtle and Julianna Miller…

Pamela Gay Darnell

Pamela Gay Darnell

Pamela Gay Darnell, 63, of Fredericktown, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at Madison Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1958, in Frederickt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News