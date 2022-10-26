 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly FFA Spotlight

  • 0
Feeding ffa spot

Grant Wagner raises Registered Red Angus cattle with his family.

 Provided by FFA

Grant Wagner is the son of Leslie and Gus Wagner.

He attends Fredericktown High school as a senior, and he is the Sentinel in the FFA Chapter.

Grant's Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of two parts. Working at Pettus Ford in Fredericktown, and his beef production ownership where he raises Registered Red Angus cattle with his family.

He is very active in the FFA, attending meetings and participating in multiple events.

Grant's favorite thing to do in the FFA program is competing in the tractor driving contest.

He has many goals for his FFA career, he wants to win another proficiency award and receive his American degree.

His plans after high school are to go to State Tech in Linn, Mo. to become a heavy equipment operator and then travel.

