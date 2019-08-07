{{featured_button_text}}
No Chair To Spare, Weisman Fills The Room

Archaeologist Russell Weisman filled the room for his discussion entitled "The Cherokee Trail of Tears in Southeast Missouri: The Hildebrand Detachment Route" at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, Aug. 1. Weisman's talk was part of the Summer Speaker Series and was obviously a popular topic as the community filled the room with no chair to spare. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

