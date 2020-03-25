Welcome Home event canceled

In light of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Safe Harbor Hospice announced today the cancellation of the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event.

The event, initially scheduled for March 27, currently does not have a rescheduled date.

The Welcome Home ceremony was set to correspond with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is on March 29 and commemorates the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families. It is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home more than 40 years ago.

“After hearing guidelines from the CDC for reducing public exposure to COVID-19, Safe Harbor Hospice determined canceling the event was of our community’s best interest for the time being,” said Katie Brewen, public relations specialist for Safe Harbor Hospice. “We hope we will be able to reschedule at a later time, as this event means a lot to our company. However, we have to keep our community’s health and safety at the forefront of our decision.”

If there are any questions regarding the cancellation, please call Safe Harbor Hospice at 1-877-404-7478.

