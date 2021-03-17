Welcome Home event goes virtual

Brewen said many of the Vietnam Veterans were yelled at or spit upon when they returned.

"We know this event is a small gesture of appreciation in comparison to what they've done for our country, but we want to do what we can to show how grateful we are for their sacrifice and service," Brewen said. "I also think this event is important because sometimes it can be difficult to ask a veteran questions about their time in the military. Watching this video together could be a chance to bond with your loved one who is a veteran, or even provide an opportunity to say, thank you."

Brewen said, her hope is, since this will be a virtual event, that it can reach even more Vietnam Veterans and draw more community interest.

"We know not everyone is able to get away from work during the day," Brewen said. "So in a way this will enable us to reach a wider audience."

Brewen said veterans are welcome to put up signs, but mostly she hopes they can view the video and know they are incredibly grateful for their service.

"We strongly encourage community members to put up signs in their yards or at their businesses that say 'Welcome Home,'" Brewen said. "Even though we're having the event virtually, we still want our community to have a warm 'welcome home" feel."