Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans, March 29

Safe Harbor Hospice would like to invite all veterans, as well as their friends and families, to the second annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event at 10:30 a.m., March 29, at the Madison County Courthouse steps.

This event coincides with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is March 29 and commemorates the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families. It is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home more than 40 years ago.

The ceremony will include guest speakers, singing of the National Anthem and gifts to Vietnam veterans. This year’s ceremony will again be followed with a free lunch for Vietnam veterans at the Madison County Senior Center, 107 Spruce St. in Fredericktown.

Safe Harbor Hospice is also proud to say it continues to be recognized as a Level 5 partner in the We Honor Veterans program.

We Honor Veterans is a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs. By recognizing the unique needs of America’s veterans and their families, community providers – in partnership with VA staff – learn how to accompany and guide them through their life stories toward a more peaceful ending.

The level 5 rating requires partners to complete specific activities and earn recertification annually, and Safe Harbor is one of only four hospices in Missouri which has achieved Level 5 so far.

“Working closely with area veterans has been a humbling experience for our entire team,” said Angela Dawes, social worker with Safe Harbor Hospice. “This year, we’ll continue striving to provide the best possible care to our veterans and make sure they are recognized for their service to our country.”

For additional information regarding the event, contact Allison Cureton at 877-404-7478 or acureton@safeharborhospice.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0