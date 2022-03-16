 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans, March 29

  • 0
Welcome Home event 2019

This year's Welcome Home event for Vietnam Veterans will be held at 10:30 a.m., March 29 at the Madison County Courthouse. The Honor Guard from VFW Post 5741 played "Taps" during the 2019 Welcome Home event.

 File photo

Safe Harbor Hospice would like to invite all veterans, as well as their friends and families, to the second annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event at 10:30 a.m., March 29, at the Madison County Courthouse steps.

This event coincides with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is March 29 and commemorates the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families. It is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home more than 40 years ago.

The ceremony will include guest speakers, singing of the National Anthem and gifts to Vietnam veterans. This year’s ceremony will again be followed with a free lunch for Vietnam veterans at the Madison County Senior Center, 107 Spruce St. in Fredericktown.

Safe Harbor Hospice is also proud to say it continues to be recognized as a Level 5 partner in the We Honor Veterans program.

We Honor Veterans is a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs. By recognizing the unique needs of America’s veterans and their families, community providers – in partnership with VA staff – learn how to accompany and guide them through their life stories toward a more peaceful ending.

People are also reading…

The level 5 rating requires partners to complete specific activities and earn recertification annually, and Safe Harbor is one of only four hospices in Missouri which has achieved Level 5 so far.

“Working closely with area veterans has been a humbling experience for our entire team,” said Angela Dawes, social worker with Safe Harbor Hospice. “This year, we’ll continue striving to provide the best possible care to our veterans and make sure they are recognized for their service to our country.”

For additional information regarding the event, contact Allison Cureton at 877-404-7478 or acureton@safeharborhospice.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Building school culture at FES

Building school culture at FES

Robert Ingersoll once said, “We rise by lifting others.” At Fredericktown Elementary School, we try to create a better learning and working en…

Healthy food fun

Healthy food fun

After two canceled dates in January and February, the Fun & Healthy Cooking Adult Learning Zone Class was able to hold what would have bee…

Theresa Elaine Moyers

Theresa Elaine Moyers

Theresa Elaine Moyers, 56, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 11, 1965, in Ironton, Missouri to …

Gary Lynn Moyers

Gary Lynn Moyers

Gary Lynn Moyers, 60, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home in Marquand. He was born August 2, 1961, in Fredericktown, to Paul Dean and A…

Chamber discusses ballot measures

Chamber discusses ballot measures

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon, March 3, at the United Methodist Church. This month Madison County Commissio…

FCCLA crowns Sweetheart royalty

FCCLA crowns Sweetheart royalty

Gavin Graham and Sydney Feltz were chosen as the 2022 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, March 5. Ruben Pirtle and Julianna Miller…

Pamela Gay Darnell

Pamela Gay Darnell

Pamela Gay Darnell, 63, of Fredericktown, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at Madison Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1958, in Frederickt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News