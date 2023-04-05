Students from the Fredericktown High School and Kelly A. Burlison Middle School honors choir lead the crowd in the singing of the National Anthem, during the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event held March 29 and hosted by Legacy Hospice.
Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
Vietnam Veteran and Legacy Hospice Volunteer Jerry Dunlap speaks to the crowd during the Welcome Home event.
Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
Vietnam Veterans were honored during the ceremony and lunch was provided afterwards sponsored by Legacy Hospice and Liberty Tax.
Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
John Prier with VFW post 6947 plays TAPS during the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony held on the south side of the Madison County Courthouse, March 29.
Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
Cadets with the Fredericktown JROTC Color Guard present the colors during the ceremony.
Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
VFW Post 6947 perform a 21 gun salute.
Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
Students from the Fredericktown Intermediate School honors choir sing God Bless America.
