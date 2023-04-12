The project to replace the three billboards on highways 67 north and south, and 72 east, was a long time coming for the Community Beautification Committee (CBC). For years, the group had been aware of the poor condition of the billboards, which had become weather-worn and faded.

This year, the committee decided the billboards had to be made a priority, and they were not the only community members to think this.

Both Cap America and the Azalea Festival Board recognized the importance of the project, and jumped in to help fund the replacement of the billboards.

CBC Secretary Tessa Rehkop said the committee was thrilled to receive such generous donations. She said, it is awesome to see other organizations and businesses passionate about making our community beautiful.

Local artist Tim Smith was selected to design the project, and worked closely with the committee to create artwork that would capture the beauty and character of Fredericktown. The resulting design, features a beautiful nature scene, with the words "Welcome to Fredericktown," and a reminder that the Azalea Festival is the first full weekend in May.

"As a committee, we think the design is a perfect fit and gives a welcoming feeling to anyone driving into our town," Rehkop said. "For years now I have wanted to have those billboards replaced, and it gives me a sense of pride every time I drive past them now."

The replacement of the billboards was no small feat, but the committee was determined to see the project through to completion, before the Azalea Festival. The City of Fredericktown performed needed repairs to the structure of the billboards, and then they were ready for installation.

Rehkop said, when the day finally came to see the new billboards, the committee was thrilled with the results.

"The new signs look great," Rehkop said. "They are a huge improvement over the old, faded ones, and the feedback from the community has been nothing but positive."

Rehkop said this project was really important to the committee and to her personally. She said, it is a great example of, if you want something fixed, you have to jump in and help make it happen.

"We want to thank everyone who helped make these billboards possible," Rehkop said. "The donations from Cap America and the Azalea Festival Board made the project much easier for the committee to handle, budget-wise. Tim Smith came up with a wonderful design. The City of Fredericktown generously made the necessary repairs. Then there is the community. If you bought one of our yearly Christmas ornaments or your business was a sponsor, those funds are what help with projects just like these."

Rehkop said the committee is on a mission to do great things and has already completed the mural on City Hall, the azalea flower mosaic in the roundabout, and now the billboards.

The Community Beautification Committee hopes the new billboards will inspire others in the community to take action to improve their surroundings, and the signs will continue to welcome visitors to Fredericktown for many years to come.

If you are interested in joining CBC, the group meets at noon, the third Tuesday of the month, in the back room of Madison County Farm Supply.