The Fredericktown R-I School District along with the Blackcat Community Partnership is bringing Wellness Week back, March 13-17.

The entire community is invited to join in on the week full of wellness fun with challenges to try something new, get active, take a break, and be positive.

"We encourage the entire community to take part with the Blackcat challenges," Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen said. "This is a great way to bring our school and community together in a positive way and support our overall wellness. Spread the word and let's come together as the Fredericktown community to enjoy a healthy and fun week."

Starting Monday, March 13, the challenge will be, "take the screen-free pledge." This challenge will be to put down all the screens, phones, TVs, computers, choose a time and set them aside. Whether it be an hour or all day, put it down to complete this goal.

Day two, March 14, is all about trying something new. This can be a new food or a new exercise, just have a little fun with it.

Wednesday, March 15, everyone is challenged to take a "brain break." Allowing our minds and bodies to rest even for a few minutes can improve energy levels and attitudes.

Thursday, March 16, is all about "think positive." The district is challenging participants to make a special effort to do something positive for someone else and for yourself.

On the final day of Wellness Week, March 17, students will be be practicing physical fitness with fun activities. That evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the community is invited to come out to the Fredericktown High School track and walk a few laps. The lights will be on and the speakers will be playing some fun music to help motivate us all.

The district will be posting out the challenges and photos all week to its Facebook and Twitter pages. All groups participating are encouraged to post pictures of their participation on their pages as well as to the district pages.