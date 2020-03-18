West County Senior Playing Baseball For MAC
West County High School senior Luke Gaia recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Gaia earned First Team all-district and Second Team all-conference honors last season as an infielder for the Bulldogs, who finished 21-7 overall and reached the Class 3 state quarterfinal round. Also seated are his parents Dena and Jeff Gaia, formerly of Fredericktown. Pictured standing, from left, are West County Athletic Director John Simily and Head Baseball Coach Bobby Simily.
