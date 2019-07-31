{{featured_button_text}}
Westover Road Crossing

Westover Road Crossing work is expected to begin during the fall of 2019.

 Becky Ewing

A construction contract has been awarded to Lehman Construction Company, LLC for the replacement of a low water crossing on Huzzah Creek in Crawford County, Missouri. Some people know this Westover Road crossing as Harper’s Slab or Brickey Slab.

Crawford County and the Forest Service have worked hand-in-hand to survey, design, and plan this project. The new crossing will be a safer option for those traveling on Westover Road. The design of the new crossing will also improve upstream and downstream migration opportunities for aquatic species, some of which are rare or uncommon.

A work schedule has yet to be determined, but work is expected to begin during the fall of 2019.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments