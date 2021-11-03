What a week

Church groups, civic organizations, and individuals have all contributed to preparing and delivering food and water to the many workers and those without. Those with generators who have shared with others. The crews of men and women who have worked so diligently on restoring poles and lines as quickly as they possibly could. It takes time, materials to be brought in, and the correct knowledge to restore electrical problems. Those with chain saws who have spent hours cutting debris out of the way so that others can even get supplies. Others with trucks who can take away the trash. Those who have every other type of tools needed to clean up. The responders who kept areas secure while lines were down or needed assistance in medical care. The officers who kept the roads closed for fear of people being hurt. And the list grows as we see our community coming together in this time of need. Thank you each and everyone. We need one another.