What a week

It’s amazing the difference a day makes, much less a week.
As we all have observed this past week the damage that occurred last Sunday evening, we can also see the hard work and effort that hundreds of people have given in order to help with the clean up process.
Church groups, civic organizations, and individuals have all contributed to preparing and delivering food and water to the many workers and those without. Those with generators who have shared with others. The crews of men and women who have worked so diligently on restoring poles and lines as quickly as they possibly could. It takes time, materials to be brought in, and the correct knowledge to restore electrical problems. Those with chain saws who have spent hours cutting debris out of the way so that others can even get supplies. Others with trucks who can take away the trash. Those who have every other type of tools needed to clean up. The responders who kept areas secure while lines were down or needed assistance in medical care. The officers who kept the roads closed for fear of people being hurt. And the list grows as we see our community coming together in this time of need. Thank you each and everyone. We need one another.
My question is this: Why does it usually take a disaster to bring us together? Shouldn’t this be something we do on a daily basis? When we see or hear of those in need, shouldn’t we be willing to give our assistance and help? There will always be others who need our care, our compassion, our understanding, our love.
Problems, crises, situations, disasters are always around us. Maybe we can and will become more attentive to the needs of others and continue to give and bless as we are blessed.
That is an instruction given from God’s Word. Let us thank the Lord that the storm was no worse than it was and for the gifts of love that have been extended by the actions of others. We live in a great little town. Let’s continue to love and serve one another.