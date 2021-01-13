What a week

Most everyone looks forward to the beginning of a New Year.

It might be cold where you live at that time, but it makes you realize you are just a few months away from warmer temperatures, new life in nature, and new adventures.

For me personally, this past week turned out to be quite an adventure. Now this has nothing to do with what is transpiring in our nation, although that is enough to make all of us sit up and take notice. Rather, the events that occurred were just my personal challenges and issues with which I had to deal.

It started out one evening when I went to take my shower before bedtime. I always let the shower water run for a minute so it is nice and warm when I step in. This time, the water was barely warm, but enough that I could get through my shower. I figured maybe the hot water heater pilot light had blown out, so I’d call someone the next day to come and check it out.

When the man came to check it for me, he found about eight inches of water floating in my basement. Of course the pilot light was out, it was under water. My sump pump had quit working which I had no idea had stopped, and the basement was full of water.