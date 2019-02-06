Try 1 month for 99¢

Has everyone gotten over the shock of last week’s weather yet?

I had made reservations to visit my sister in law in Texas from the last Sunday in January, until the first Saturday in February several weeks ago. Therefore, I wasn’t here for the sleet, snow, freezing rain, sub zero wind chills, and weather.

While I was away, I kept getting pictures, emails, and updates on what was occurring. Then I saw and read about Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Chicago, the Northeast and all in between, and couldn’t help but wonder about the constant remarks we are always getting on global warming. Have any of those people stepped outside at all during all the -70 degrees or 40 to 50 inches of snow and wind chills enough to freeze the moisture in their nostrils? I wonder what they must think.

I realize that all of us need to be aware of everything we can do to keep our planet in the best possible shape we can. We need to recycle. We need to pay attention to policies or laws that are put before us to ensure we are doing what is necessary to make life better for everyone. We need to be informed on what we as individuals can do to keep our world a better place to live.

At the same time, let’s be realistic. There’s not really a whole lot we can do when the winds start coming, the temperatures drop dramatically, and we need to stay warm. Wisdom, sensibility, and common sense play a role in decisions we make, and God has given us brains to use.

I look at it this way. Maybe lower your thermostats a little, wear an extra layer or two, conserve as much energy as you can, don’t drive unless you need to, use your head, stay in, and don’t get out unless absolutely necessary.

Enjoy the beauty of the season. It will pass. We have seasons for a reason. And by the way, all that snow and ice will melt and provide the moisture we need for the trees and flowers and bushes this spring. So if we get more cold weather, look out your windows and be thankful you have a warm house in which to be. Before long, you may be turning on the AC.

