When you were a child, did you sometimes (or often) get into trouble with your parents over things you thought were fun or exciting?

Bringing home a stray cat or dog. Playing in a mud puddle and getting absolutely drenched. Filling the bathtub so full of water and bubbles that it ran over. Hiding in a closet, hoping you wouldn’t be found. Sneaking some food out of the refrigerator that was meant for later. Going places you had been told not to go. Taking something you really wanted that didn’t belong to you. If so, do you remember when your actions were discovered your parents asking you, “What in the world were you doing?” As is always true, our intentions might have been innocent, but our actions resulted in consequences.

The same is still true today as teenagers or adults. Our actions do speak volumes and require responses. Because of the circumstances that surround us at this time and point in our lives, our individual actions are revealing who we really are. If we are fearful, we can become paranoid. If we are constantly dwelling on the circumstances surrounding us, we can become depressed. Greed can bring out the dark side of some who become totally selfish. Anger can result in terrible actions that might not otherwise have prevailed. All of these are the negative side of ‘what are you doing’.

