When you were a child, did you sometimes (or often) get into trouble with your parents over things you thought were fun or exciting?
Bringing home a stray cat or dog. Playing in a mud puddle and getting absolutely drenched. Filling the bathtub so full of water and bubbles that it ran over. Hiding in a closet, hoping you wouldn’t be found. Sneaking some food out of the refrigerator that was meant for later. Going places you had been told not to go. Taking something you really wanted that didn’t belong to you. If so, do you remember when your actions were discovered your parents asking you, “What in the world were you doing?” As is always true, our intentions might have been innocent, but our actions resulted in consequences.
The same is still true today as teenagers or adults. Our actions do speak volumes and require responses. Because of the circumstances that surround us at this time and point in our lives, our individual actions are revealing who we really are. If we are fearful, we can become paranoid. If we are constantly dwelling on the circumstances surrounding us, we can become depressed. Greed can bring out the dark side of some who become totally selfish. Anger can result in terrible actions that might not otherwise have prevailed. All of these are the negative side of ‘what are you doing’.
There are the positive signs though that can carry all of us through, if we are willing to be part of the solution, rather than the problem.
How about some phone calls to those who might need an uplifting word? A written note to encourage someone? Baking a pie or cake or cupcakes and dropping off for those who can’t get out? Sending an email or text to others just to give them a smile? Paying for someone else’s meal as you go through the drive through?
And if you are out and about, ask others if you can do something for them. While you are staying home, why not clean out some closets or drawers. Reading and not watching television. Begin early Spring cleaning. (Oh I realize this might not be fun, but get your children involved and make it a challenge with rewards!)
For those of you who have students doing online classes, help them as they need assistance.
And certainly last, but definitely it should be first, read God’s word, find scriptures that show God’s promises and claim them for yourself, your family, and others. (Psalms 91 is a good one!) Pray for your family, your town, our leaders, our nation as we move forward. Not just to remove our problems, but to give us the wisdom and guidance we need. We are all here, at this time, for a purpose, and that is to be His servants and show others God’s love.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
