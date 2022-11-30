What do you remember?

Here we go again! It’s time to turn over a new sheet on your calendar and start another month.

This time it’s the last one of this year. Hard to believe, isn’t it?

Down through the years, what are some of the things that you remember? The day you met your spouse or best friend? Did you think that encounter might develop into something lasting? The day you were married or your children were born? No ideas what might lie ahead, but you were committed to do your best with whatever lay ahead.

Holidays are a time that many of us sit around and talk about former holidays and reminisce about what some people call “the good old days." World events usually take up part of our thoughts, such as the fall of the Berlin Wall, Pearl Harbor, the terrorist attack on the World Trade Centers, the death of John F. Kennedy. But do we have a tendency to remember tragic events more often than happy ones?

Some of us seem to have better memories than others. I have a 93-year-old sister-in-law who can remember the names of family, relatives on both sides of their family, and friends from around the world faster than you can imagine. She’s truly one in a million.

Are you one that will make a list before you go shopping so that you will be certain to get whatever it is you need? Of course, when you get home and are unpacking and putting away, you suddenly realize that you forgot to add a certain item to your original list, so now you start a new one.

Age and physical health often have something to do with our memory, but the more active we are, the better off we are at remembering.

As this new month begins, let’s look back and remember some of the more pleasant and productive times we have had with family, friends, and coworkers. Dwelling on positive and happy events are good for the mind and soul. Certainly, we all need to make changes that are uplifting, rewarding, and beneficial, but it’s up to each of us to decide whether we will concentrate on the negative or remember those good times that we so enjoyed and loved.