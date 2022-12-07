 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

What do you see?

Dove

As we look around us this holiday season, what are some of the things that are drawing your attention?

Beautifully decorated and lighted trees, none of which are exactly alike. Some are modern with flashing and spinning lights and some are more traditional. Store shops and windows full of inviting ideas of possible gifts and some with flowers and scenes that remind one of Christmas. Home yards full of santas, snowmen, candy canes, reindeer and sleighs, and I even saw several skeletons with santa hats (wow that was different). Elaborate lightings of wreaths, buildings, homes, and drive through exhibits, which I thoroughly enjoy.

I appreciate all those in town who have decorated some of our light posts. It just helps to make our town more festive and attractive and maybe gets us into a better mood for the holidays. Every so often you will see a yard display with a manger scene and even some with animals, the wise men, shepherds, and sheep. Each of us may have a different idea of what Christmas should look like, yet do we ever stop to consider that the Holy birth of Jesus is where our attention should truly be?

People are also reading…

People take pictures of all kinds throughout the year. If they don’t like something in or around the photo, they crop out the undesirable in order to make the picture more appealing. They want you to see only the best of what they are displaying.

The best of every nativity scene should always be centered on Jesus. He was born of a virgin, sent by God, to be the Saviour of our world. Angels proclaimed His coming to shepherds out in the fields. Wise men were given the message of where they were to go to worship Him and bring gifts.

I would hope that every one of us would take the time this Christmas to focus our eyes and hearts and minds on Christ, who should be the center of our celebrations. Do you see what I see? If angels, and shepherds, and wise men were drawn to His manger, why shouldn’t the same be true of us?

