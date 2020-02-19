I’m sure all of us have heard the expression of personal ideas of "seeing the glass either half full or half empty."
I don’t recall being brought up with that particular expression being voiced outright, but it certainly was something my parents instilled in each of us children. I never remember a time when we viewed any circumstance too difficult or too challenging for us to be able to overcome. If it was physical, and there were many of those with us five children, we all made it. I remember my mother using the hair from one of our horses to sew up my brother’s arm when he fell off the porch railing. We were too far out in the country to get to a doctor.
You have free articles remaining.
If it was a mental issue, time, tender love, and understanding were the ways in which it was dealt. Emotional times were confronted with compassion, but still a challenge of who we were, what was expected of us, and where we wanted to achieve in the future.
Spiritual issues were met with church attendance, finding out in God’s Word what was said and how to overcome the problem, and lots and lots of prayer.
God’s providence for each of us has been compared to an elaborate piece of embroidery. If you look at the underside of the piece, it is full of knots and tangles. But flipping it over reveals a beautiful and intentional design. That is what God sees. Our earthly limited view means we are often looking only at the crude, unsightly, unfinished picture. As you look around, ‘what do you see’? Fighting, hatred, unforgiveness, family problems, financial issues, spiritual complacency. Certainly, all of those things do exist. Yet our answer should be to find a way to change or correct each of them.
Maybe it’s a personal thing. Maybe it’s a community issue. Maybe it’s a family problem. Whatever it may be, try your best to become involved, be positive, strive for a solution, and encourage others to see what a difference could be achieved. Let’s try to look at the picture from God’s viewpoint and create an amazing masterpiece that pleases everyone.