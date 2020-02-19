'What Do You See?'

I’m sure all of us have heard the expression of personal ideas of "seeing the glass either half full or half empty."

I don’t recall being brought up with that particular expression being voiced outright, but it certainly was something my parents instilled in each of us children. I never remember a time when we viewed any circumstance too difficult or too challenging for us to be able to overcome. If it was physical, and there were many of those with us five children, we all made it. I remember my mother using the hair from one of our horses to sew up my brother’s arm when he fell off the porch railing. We were too far out in the country to get to a doctor.

If it was a mental issue, time, tender love, and understanding were the ways in which it was dealt. Emotional times were confronted with compassion, but still a challenge of who we were, what was expected of us, and where we wanted to achieve in the future.

Spiritual issues were met with church attendance, finding out in God’s Word what was said and how to overcome the problem, and lots and lots of prayer.