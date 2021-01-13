What I witnessed

We now know that one officer lost his life in this chaos.

Gunshots followed and with all of the chaos, we had no idea where they were coming from or who was shooting. Standing with three other Members of Congress, we had to act quick and hide behind the chairs in the House Chamber.

In that moment all we could do was duck for cover and pray.

I stayed on the House floor as one of my closest friends in Congress explained to the rioters that the US Capitol Police were ready to carry out their obligation to protect public servants and the people’s house.

As one of the last Members on the House Floor, the only decision left was to get out. As it became apparent that the perpetrators were about to converge, a young woman was shot no more than 25 yards from me. I had to walk past her body as brave officers worked frantically to get innocent people to safety.

We secured an exit in a stairwell moments before the violent mob took over the House Floor. The Capitol Police brought us out and once I made my way back to the office, I was informed where the closest firearm was and locked our doors.

The question I keep coming back to is how was this mob able to storm through the doors of one of the most secure buildings in the country?