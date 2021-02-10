What is love?

I feel certain that anyone you might ask that question would give you a different answer.

Different ages would also make for varied answers. For instance, do you remember the “puppy love” stage when you were in elementary school? The cute little pictures that everyone drew of hearts with a piece of candy glued to the paper saying, “Be Mine,” “You’re Cute.”

Then we move to the intermediate school days when everyone decorated boxes in which to put their special valentines. I think most of the time the parents made the containers, hoping their child would win the “Best Decorated” box.

Next comes middle school and things seemed to be getting more serious. Some students received stuffed animals with a valentine attached or maybe a flower in a vase. And by the time you were in High School, it was a different colored flower for friend, acquaintance, boyfriend/girlfriend. Or if you already had a “steady,” maybe balloons with flowers, larger floral gifts, larger stuffed animals, and an invitation for dinner that evening and maybe a dance.