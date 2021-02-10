What is love?

I feel certain that anyone you might ask that question would give you a different answer.
Different ages would also make for varied answers. For instance, do you remember the “puppy love” stage when you were in elementary school? The cute little pictures that everyone drew of hearts with a piece of candy glued to the paper saying, “Be Mine,” “You’re Cute.”
Then we move to the intermediate school days when everyone decorated boxes in which to put their special valentines. I think most of the time the parents made the containers, hoping their child would win the “Best Decorated” box.
Next comes middle school and things seemed to be getting more serious. Some students received stuffed animals with a valentine attached or maybe a flower in a vase. And by the time you were in High School, it was a different colored flower for friend, acquaintance, boyfriend/girlfriend. Or if you already had a “steady,” maybe balloons with flowers, larger floral gifts, larger stuffed animals, and an invitation for dinner that evening and maybe a dance.
Next comes the young adult days and trying to figure out where you are headed in life and what you want to do with yourself. Many will marry and begin to rear a family. Some will concentrate on their jobs and careers. Not everyone has the same experiences along the way, but we learn to move ahead in whatever situation we find ourselves.
For those who marry, compromise, communication, and selfless love will make their marriage work. Ask a couple that has been married for 50 or 60 years and they most likely will tell you that having the Lord in their relationship and putting the other person first will make the difference in marriage. True love comes from our Heavenly Father who shows us that love is: “kind, does not envy, suffers long, is not puffed up, does not behave unseemly, does not have its own way, is not easily provoked, does not think evil, rejoices in the truth, endureth all things, and never fails.”
Those are huge goals for all of us to achieve, but as we work toward them, we will find our love will deepen in every aspect of our lives. Valentine’s Day is coming and we tend to express our love for others in more special ways than usual. Let’s begin to show our love more often than just on one particular day. We all need it. I will wish all of you a Happy Valentine’s Day though, and may each of you be blessed beyond measure and know that God loves you too.
