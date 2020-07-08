What’s ice cream, and why do we scream for it?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the rising summer temperatures have you craving a scoop or two of ice cream, you are in luck: July happens to be National Ice Cream Month.

St. Louis District Dairy Council nutrition educator Erin McGraw asks, “Did you know the average American eats about 48 pints of ice cream per year?”

With this kind of love for ice cream and an ever-growing array of options and innovations, observing National Ice Cream Month only gets easier year after year.

Although the basic formula for ice cream has stayed relatively constant with its main components of milk and sugar, food scientists are continually tinkering with ingredients and methods to achieve creamier textures and delicious flavors that everyone can enjoy.

So how, exactly, is ice cream made? Milk proteins combine with the fat in found in milk cream to form a stable mixture. Air bubbles are incorporated into the mixture during the early stages of freezing, creating a light and airy consistency. This air ultimately makes up 20-50% of the final product’s volume. It also prevents an overly sweet flavor while adding structure to the ice cream. The better this structure, the more time it takes for the flavor of the ice cream to be released, making the flavor last even longer.