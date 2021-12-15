What’s In A Name?

It is interesting to me to hear what parents name their children when they are born.

I can’t help but wonder what some might have been thinking when they actually named their child. Did they even take time to consider how the name might affect their child when they are older?

Many celebrities seem to pick unusual names that will set their children apart from others (maybe to be recognized in the future?). Some parents use family names to retain a family heritage. All of my brothers were named with former family names. My name was given to me by my four older brothers. My husband and I chose family names for our children. Each one somehow is related to relatives. Some name their children for attributes their parents desire for them to achieve; hope, faith, joy. Every name has a meaning. Have you ever wondered what your name means?

Some people will change their name as they grow older. They don’t like their name. They want something more exotic or shocking. They will use another name for the stage or acting.

Some women will take the last name of their husbands when they marry. Others will retain their own name for personal identity.

In the Bible, God changed Abram’s name to Abraham (the father of many nations). Sari became Sarah. Saul became Paul, and Simon became Peter (rock). Joseph became Barnabas (son of encouragement).

At this time of year, think of the names that have been given to our Lord. Jesus, El Shaddai, Immanuel just to name a few. Our entire holiday celebration is centered around the child who was born in Bethlehem. I’m afraid all too often we forget the truly meaning of His name and of the event and substitute other things in its place. Let’s honor who Jesus was and is and protect His name above every other name.

