What, why, and how of pollinators

"Plant native plants," Settle said. "Diversity is key because as we are all different people and we all like different things in our lives. These pollinators are also very different, and they require different types of plants, different types of homes. Different types of color attracts different types of pollinators. Different shapes of flowers, not all flowers look the same. Bloom period, not all flowers bloom the entire summer right, some of them die some of them bloom earlier some of them bloom later."

Settle said, basically what you would need to do is provide pollinators with a wide variety of native flowers that will help them over the entire course of the early spring into the fall.

"This is a lot of information, and I know a lot of people don't know where to start," Settle said. "I will tell you that one of the best resources is what is called Grow Native. Essentially what they do is simplify it for you. They have all these different conditions that you can look at, and they plan it out for you."

Settle also recommended having patience when it comes to growing native plants as their long root system can take some time to grow.

For more information visit QuailForver.org, GrowNative.org, or contact Rachel Settle at rsettle@quailforever.org

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

