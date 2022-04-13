During this time of year, Christians from around the world celebrate Easter, better known as The Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It is a time of remembering and rejoicing and joy as people gather together to worship, sing, read, and praise God for His gift to everyone who cares to believe.

I was wondering this past week, what would have happened if Jesus had decided to do some things differently. What if He wasn’t willing when He was praying in the garden, to ask His Father if "this cup could pass from Him?" Yet, He said not my will, but thine be done.

What if when He stood before Pilate, He decided to defend Himself? Instead, He endured the hatred and ridicule they gave Him.

What if when the soldiers began to whip Him, He retaliated? Yet He took every stripe and hit they inflicted.

What if when He was carrying the cross, He decided it was too much and He just gave up?

What if when He was hanging on the cross, He had called down legions of angels to rescue Him? He could have you know.

What if when the thief hanging on another cross next to Him asked for His forgiveness, and He refused rather than granting him a place in paradise?

What if when He was bleeding because of the sword thrust in His side, He just gave up?

What if when He saw His mother standing beneath the cross, He cursed her for ever bringing Him into the world? Rather, He assigned one of His followers to protect and care for her.

What if when He was in the tomb, He never arose? But by doing so, He provided a way of salvation to the entire world if they wanted to believe?

I can’t help but wonder about the decisions each of us makes on a daily basis. Whether we realize it or not, our decisions quite often affect more than just us. What would happen if we took more time and not made hasty decisions that we might later regret?

Life is full of challenges, obstacles, and problems. No different than it has been since the beginning of time. How we deal, what we decide, and how we respond makes all the difference in the world.

May this Easter season be a time of reflection on each of our lives as we make decisions that are honoring and glorifying to the heavenly Father. Happy Easter everyone.

