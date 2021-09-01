The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library was host to a fun in person game show called "What's My Line?", Aug. 24. The game had three individuals impersonating historical figure, General Thomas Ewing Jr. from the 1800s.
The purpose of the game was for the audience to determine which of the three was the actual Ewing and which were lying.
Bryan Bethel, Ewing number one, Brick Autry, Ewing number two, and Carl Warren, Ewing number three, are all from the Battle of Pilot Knob Historical Site. They were assisted by the host and interviewer Twyla Warren and her daughter Abbie.
To start things off, Twyla gave a brief history of General Ewing to the crowd so they would have a better idea of who was lying.
Twyla said Thomas Ewing Jr. grew up watching his father who was a judge, a senator from Ohio, secretary of the treasury during President Harrison's administration and the first secretary of the interior during President Taylor's administration.
"After high school, Thomas attended the Brown University in Providence Rhode Island and Cincinnati Law School finishing all studies in 1855," Twyla said. "He married his high school sweetheart Ellen Cox the following year."
Tywla said Ewing entered politics as a Republican and was elected first chief justice of the new state of Kansas in 1861, after the state entered the Union as a free state.
"In 1862, Thomas Jr. became the commander of the 11th Kansas Infantry regiment," Tywla said. "By October the 11th, Kansas was stationed in north west Arkansas and fought confederate troops there at Prairie Grove. His actions during the battle were recognized and he was promoted to brigadier general in March of 1963."
Twyla said Thomas assumed command of the border district, the area along the Missouri, Kansas border, which had been turbulent since the late 1850s. During his time on the border, several major events occurred, the Lawrence Massacre, General Order Number 11, the collapse of the women's prison in Kansas, and Marshall Law in Leavenworth.
"In late September of 1864, Thomas commanded a group of the U.S. Infantry and left St. Louis," Tywla said. "At Fort Davidson in Pilot Knob Missouri, he and the militia volunteers were assigned to the fort to defend themselves against the troops led by General Sterling Price on Sept. 26 and 27. Through luck and grim determination he and his troops were able to defend Fort Davidson and escape into the night."
Tywla said the troops found relief near Rolla from the 17th Illinois and doing so Ewing ruined General Price’s plans to attack St. Louis.
"Confident that his victory in Pilot Knob would afford him a high profile position, Thomas traveled to Washington D.C. to reassign his commission," Twyla said. "His release from duty was not forth coming immediately. President Lincoln laid his request aside and never got back to it before he was assassinated."
During the next chapter of his life, Tywla said, Ewing began practicing law in Washington D.C. and found himself involved with politics once again but this time as a Democrat. Ewing would eventually return home to Ohio, invest in railroad and telegraph companies, and serve in the 45th and 46th Congress.
Ewing spent the last 15 years of his life practicing law in New York City before he was hit by a street car, Jan. 20, 1896, and died the next day.
After the audience was familiar with Ewing's past, Twyla then asked each of the three Ewings the same questions and the crowd had to decide who was being truthful. Of those questions, one regarded the Battle of Fort Davidson.
"Even though Fort Davidson became a good success for you, you didn’t know that at the time, why did you choose to stay at Fort Davidson when you knew Price had more soldiers," Twyla asked.
"From my experience back in Kansas, I knew that if I didn’t stop them there they were going to roll right up to St. Louis," Ewing number one said. "They were going to go right up the river and take Jefferson City and they were going to force Missouri to become confederate, so I made a strategic decision. One that I also knew, if it played out correctly, would enhance my career. If you think of all the famous generals in the past, the ones that held out against all odds and were successful, those are the ones that end up being senators, congressmen, dare say president at some point."
"Initially it was not my intention to stay at Fort Davidson, the affair popped up all of the sudden," Ewing number two said. "Suddenly there were dozens and dozens of telegraphs and they were so confusing that we could not figure out who this confederate force was and where they were going. So we agreed, had a staff meeting and decided we should go down to Fort Davidson to decide where this force was going and who might be commanding it."
Ewing number two said they assumed that General Price might be commanding but did not want to take that for granted until they had further evidence.
"I arrived at Fort Davidson about the time that General Price’s forces came into the valley, just south," Ewing number two said. "When the telegraph stopped working I had to make a decision could we go or were we surrounded. Furthermore, I brought two companies of crack team fighters from Iowa and they told me we can do this, stay delay the enemy, we can do this so that influenced my decision to stay."
Ewing number three completely disagreed with the other two calling them out on their lies.
"Where else was there to go," Ewing number three said. "I went to Fort Davidson, an out of nowhere place. Everyone knew they were looking for the arsenal in St. Louis, I didn’t want to be there. You know what happens when they capture a general? I went to the safest place I could think of, out of the way Fort Davidson."
Ewing number three said then when forces did attack, he had no choice but to stay.
"My troops were within the fort safe and secure," Ewing number three said. "Of course we did leave after quite a bit of finding out that most of them were barefoot with no guns. It felt fairly safe to leave at that point."
Which of the General Thomas Ewings do you think is telling the truth?
