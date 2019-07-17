Things happen. I’m certain that is an understatement for all of us.
Every day, something comes up in our lives that "throws us for a loop."
Most of the things we deal with are minor or minute. You misplaced your keys and it takes awhile to find them. You run short on your grocery money and need to put something back. You’re in the middle of a sentence and your mind goes completely blank. (Of course, some of that may be age.) You're working around the house and the sweeper, or fan, or dryer quit. It rains and you suddenly find water leaking around a window. The outfit you were planning on wearing has a rip in it. Your truck’s battery has gone dead. The item you ordered is out of stock. The luncheon you had planned gets canceled.
None of these are life changing, but maybe irritating, inconvenient, or aggravating. Things can "get the best of us" if we allow that to happen. Our response depends upon our reaction. If we let the problem overtake us, we can become depressed. Do we make a "big deal" out of them, or have we come to the point in our lives that we just chalk it up as another event, do what we need to do to change, and move ahead?
With household problems, we can call the repair people or purchase another item. If it’s mechanical, we search for someone who can solve the problems. If we don’t have an idea of what to do or where to go, we can search for the answers. These things are small in comparison to life changing events that occur in our lives.
When someone finds out they have cancer, when a loved one passes away suddenly, when an accident changes the lives of everyone around, when a tragedy occurs, when there are weather related catastrophes; these are issues that require our faith to kick in and our dependency upon our Heavenly Father seems more realistic than ever. These are the times that we depend upon the love and support of those around us and hopefully deepens our relationship with The Lord.
There’s an old chorus that goes: “Where do I go but to the Lord.” His Word promises that He will be with us in all situations and He never leaves or forsakes us. We may feel alone and overwhelmed, but when we seek His help, He is here for us every time.
