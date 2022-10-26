Two years ago, the Democrat News reported Hannah Lewis' acceptance into the University of Missouri's Veterinary Medicine Program.

Last week, Lewis officially took the next step in her journey to becoming a veterinarian during her White Coat Ceremony at Mizzou. This ceremony signifies her completion of classroom work and promotion to Clinical Veterinary Student.

Lewis has known she wanted to be a vet since she was a little girl and began her journey in 2014 at Fredericktown Animal Hospital as a kennel attendant. She would later be promoted to technician assistant.

Lewis' experience at Fredericktown Animal Hospital only reinforced her desire to help animals as her full-time career. She would continue to work at the office while she attended Southeast Missouri University working on her Agribusiness: Animal Science Major, with emphasis on Pre-Veterinary curriculum. Once accepted into the MU program, she had to say (a hopefully temporary) goodbye to the staff and animals.

Lewis had a very different experience than previous graduating classes as her journey began at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We started out having all our classes on Zoom and only getting a few hours a week in the anatomy lab to learn every bone, muscle, tendon, etc. of the dog and cat," Lewis said. "It was already a difficult transition to an intense program, which was further complicated by trying to complete it online. I was very thankful to be back in-person our second year of the program."

Lewis said, the program at MU has been grueling to say the least but she is amazed looking back on everything she has learned in the last two years.

"I knew I would spend a lot of time studying for exams, but you can't fully realize how exhausting a veterinary medicine program like MU's is until you live it," Lewis said. "I would spend up to 18-plus hours a day on exam heavy weeks just keeping caught up with all the material and studying. It's surprising how much your day-to-day life has to change just to accommodate all your obligations for school. You learn your body's limits and how to plan around those as well."

Lewis said, her favorite part of the program has been an 8-week surgery elective which she completed just before her white coat ceremony. She said, along with her partner she was able to complete a number of procedures.

"Receiving my white coat signifies an end to our didactic (classroom setting) courses and the beginning of my clinical rotations," Lewis said. "I will be working in the Veterinary Center on the MU CVM campus and will spend the next 19 months in clinical rotations such as equine medicine and surgery, cardiology, food animal medicine and surgery, oncology, internal medicine, and many more."

As Lewis begins her seventh year of college, she said, she is thoroughly enjoying getting back around animals in the clinic and is excited for this phase of her education.

When asked if she thought it was all still worth it, Lewis said, definitely, especially now that she can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"I only have 19 months standing between me and my Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and that is weird to think about since I’ve spent so much of my life in school, but it is also exciting," Lewis said. "Receiving my white coat was a surreal moment because sometimes I really wasn’t sure this moment would ever get here, but it did and I’m sure the next 19 months will be finished before I know it."

When Lewis was accepted into the MU program she did have to say goodbye to her Fredericktown Animal Hospital family but she hopes to one day make it back.

"I am still planning on coming back to work in Madison County and the surrounding area," Lewis said. "I believe there is a serious need for veterinarians in this area, especially those willing to see large animals, and I want to help fill that void. My love for vet med only grew after working at the Fredericktown Animal Hospital, and I hope to come back and provide an important service for the people of my community, as well as mentor others that wish to join this amazing profession."

Lewis said, if you are interested in going down the road of veterinarian school to do some shadowing at a clinic to make sure it truly is what you want to do with the rest of your life.

"It is a big commitment, and I think it should only be made after you have experienced what it is really like," Lewis said. "There is no good way to describe it because every day is different, but it is truly a labor of love and not for everyone. I'm always open to answering any questions about shadowing, MU's program, or just veterinary medicine in general."