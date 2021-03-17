Whitewater races shortened to one day

Warren said they are taking COVID-19 precautions for racers and the few volunteers.

"We won't have any of the usual festivities such as the Friday night party or the Saturday night banquet this year," Missouri Whitewater Race Committee Member Scott Swafford said. "We're also hoping not to attract a lot of spectators, given the pandemic."

The downriver races can be viewed by spectators all along the trail from Millstream Gardens to Slivermines free of charge.

"Downriver, sometimes called wild water, is an event that you just put your boat in the water and go as fast as you can," whitewater enthusiast Chuck McHenry said. "There is a little more danger in that because you're going into these rapids that are already hard to negotiate and you are going through them as fast as you can."

McHenry said, if spectators come around noon and hike the trail, they will see racers going through. He said, if you go around 2 p.m., the marathon racers will probably be going out around 3 p.m.