Students of the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Learning Zone put on a performance of the play “Whole Latte Love” by Todd Wallinger, last week. The audience was packed with family and friends ready for a good laugh.

The play follows the story of a coffee shop that serves up a little magic with each cup of coffee. The owner has fallen a little behind on rent and as she is trying to figure out how to get the money, a new employee accidentally switches up the brews.

The students, who had been rehearsing for months under the guidance of KABMS Teacher Tana Summerfield Johnson, delivered a hysterical performance.

Ryley Heady played the part of coffee shop owner “Isla,” this role along with the role of the perky but scatterbrained new barista “Shelly” played by Isabela Turcios spent the most time on stage. The duo kept the story on track as each customer came in for their coffee and provided the entertaining fun as the magical brews were mixed up.

Lainey Pullen played the role of “Paula.” This role may not have had many lines but was critical to the story. In the end, her performance tied the whole story together and taught the crowd to never judge someone before you get to know them.

Other roles included “Wendell” and “Dalton” played by Westin Roberts and Jaxon Dietiker. The duo came into the shop to work on writing a mystery novel and after a cup of Fuzz Buster they were full of ideas. “Vivian” and “Edith,” two elderly customers, were played by Sophie Haferkamp and Molly Clauser. These two benefited greatly by the Ponce de Leon brew, which made them feel 20 years younger. Then there was “Brandon” and “Kelsey” played by Landon Spala and Leena Shell who came into the shop to study. These two may have gotten the biggest laugh from their peers after they drank a glass of Veritas and confessed their love for each other. Cali Parker and Wyatt Bobbett played “Ann” and “James” the humorless and hard-nosed loan officers who refuse “Isla” the money she needs for rent. Little Williams played the role of “Thelma” a health inspector who showed up for a surprise inspection, though it was not much of a surprise, as “Isla” called in an anonymous complaint so she would know when they were coming.

Jackson Follis, played the role of the arrogant 25-year-old landlord, “Mitchell” who would like to turn the coffee shop into a tanning salon. After a splash of Chill Pill and a cup of Ponce de Leon, “Mitchell,” has a change of heart about the shop, but it was too late as “Paula” found her fortune after a cup of Fuzz Buster cleared her mind.

Overall, the performance of “Whole Latte Love” by the KABMS students was a resounding success, showcasing the impressive talent and hard work of the young actors and their dedicated teachers.

The play is a reminder of the importance of the arts in education and the power of theater to bring people together and inspire us all.