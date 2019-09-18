{{featured_button_text}}

In an 1854 poem written by Alfred, Lord Tennyson called “The Charge of the Light Brigade,” he wrote, “Ours is not to reason why, ours is but to do or die.”

It was a charge for the British cavalrymen in the Crimean war between Russia, U.K., France, and the Ottoman Empire preparing to go into battle. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding them, they were not to question their mission.

Kinda’ reminds me of the story in the Old Testament when Joshua and his men were instructed by God to march around the city of Jericho a certain number of times with their torches and trumpets and when he commanded, the walls came tumbling down! Victory was theirs.

I’m not certain that today, most of us would be convinced that that type of instruction would do the trick! We are more prone to wonder, evaluate, ponder, and question WHY. Why didn’t I get that job? Why didn’t I pass that test? Why did I have to get hurt? Why did this accident leave me paralyzed? Why did that fire have to destroy so much? Why did I lose everything I have worked for? Why did I lose my partner? Why didn’t my marriage last? Why was my plane delayed? Why did someone have to kill all those people? And on and on and on come the questions. I’m sure you can and have thought of many other situations. Yet, the bottom line and question is this: Why am I even here and what is ahead for me?

Well, our Heavenly Father created you for a purpose. He has a reason for your existence. He created you in His image. He wants to have fellowship with you. He wants to help you become what He desires for you to be and for His glory. We may think we know what is best for ourselves, but that’s not always the case. We all make mistakes, think we are headed in the right direction, and want to do what we desire. But that’s not always what our loving Heavenly Father had planned for us.

Of course, He gives us a mind and will of our own. He does not force us into anything. The decisions we make are our own. Just as Adam and Eve sinned and became ashamed of who they were, God still sought them out and wanted to have fellowship with them and love them. The same is still true today. If you are in the middle of wondering and asking "Why," my advice is to ask the Lord what He has planned for you and go with His instruction. He’ll be more than happy to reply and you’ll be glad you did because He will help you to succeed.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist

