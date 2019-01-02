Try 1 month for 99¢

Although the federal government shutdown has been announced, the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC, will remain in operation in Missouri.

The Madison County WIC program has been notified that there is sufficient funding to continue Missouri WIC operations in the event of a federal government shutdown.

The Madison County WIC program will continue to hold appointments with participants, and authorized WIC retailers are still able to accept WIC checks until further notice. If you have any questions please call at 573-783-2747.

