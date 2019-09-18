Novelist Steve Wiegenstein is visiting the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library at 6 p.m., Sept. 26
His new book "The Language of Trees," uses the setting of a fictional isolated rural community in Madison County to explore themes of American optimism, culture and landscape over the span of history.
Wiegenstein grew up in Fredericktown and, as a young boy, would ride along with his father, an International Harvester dealer, during the summer months. He said it was a great treat for him to see all kinds of places in Madison County as his father performed field repairs on the tractors.
At age 10, Wiegenstein moved to Reynolds County, but he still has family in Madison County with one of his cousins still working the farm where his mother grew up.
Wiegenstein said his deepest interest is in the Ozarks, since that is where he grew up, as well us in rural life in general.
"My novels all deal with the evolution of rural life over the course of history and especially place it in the context of the Ozark landscape," Wiegenstein said. "I have definitely been a history buff all my life, although I can't claim to be a systematic student of history. I am much more of a toe-dipper than a deep diver."
Wiegenstein said he is fascinated by American optimism and how it keeps reappearing, generation after generation.
"That's what interested me in nineteenth-century utopian communities," Wiegenstein said. "They represent such a characteristic attitude, the idea that if we just move to a new location, start a new community, and follow a new set of ideas, we'll be able to fix human nature and create an ideal society."
Wiegenstein said he will be focusing on the period at the end of the 19th and 20th century in Missouri, when large industrial interests came to the Ozarks for the first time and set up large time operations. He said he will be talking about the economic and cultural impact of that moment in history and how the effects are still felt today.
"It is important because it marked a turning point in the story of the Ozarks," Wiegenstein said. "The timber industry brought the railroad, or I should say the two came hand-in-hand, and with that came the whole apparatus of the Industrial Revolution."
Wiegenstein said the history of the Ozarks has always involved being a place where people came from outside and extracted valuable things, but the timber boom just accelerated that trend.
"The Language of Trees" takes place in a fictional Madison County community on the St. Francis River called Daybreak.
"It was founded as a utopian settlement before the Civil War, survived the rigors of the war and rebuilding, but now has to face the challenge of a company that shows up in the area and wants to buy up all the land it can get its hands on," Wiegenstein said. "The company needs land, and it needs workers, and for people who are accustomed to the somewhat predictable regularity of subsistence farming, this kind of offer can be pretty appealing."
Wiegenstein said Daybreak's matriarch, Charlotte Turner, believes in holding onto the land and thus comes into conflict with not just the company but also some of the younger generation of her own community.
"The Language of Trees" is the third of the "Daybreak" series with "Slant of Light" and "This Old World" also available. Wiegenstein said his long term plan is to create a series that portrays life in rural America and specifically the Ozarks. He is currently working on one that takes the community in to the 20th century.
"Mainly I hope to give people a sense of the rich and surprisingly complicated history of the region," Wiegenstein said. "The Ozarks tend to get stereotyped as a fairly homogeneous region, when actually there are a lot of intertwining and varied threads in this fabric. But equally important, I hope to take away some new knowledge myself."
Wiegenstein said every time he gives a talk at a library or to a civic group there are people who tell him interesting stories or facts that he did not know before.
"I always see these occasions as opportunities for interchange, not one-way interactions where I'm the expert," Wiegenstein said. "Madison County in particular is blessed with many people who have a deep understanding and appreciation for history."
All three of the "Daybreak" series books are available for check-out at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library. Wiegenstein said he will also have copies available to purchase during "The Nineteenth-Century Timber Boom: An Early Environmental Challenge in Missouri" at 6 p.m., Sept. 26.
"I'll have copies available for purchase and signing," Wiegenstein said. "If you have a relative who's a book lover, a signed and personalized copy makes a great gift."
