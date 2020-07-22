Wildfire protection project completed

Between 1992 and 2015, nearly 11,000 acres of land were burned in Washington County mostly as a result of human-caused ignitions such as open burning and arson. Out of the 110 counties in Missouri, Washington County has the fifth highest rate of wildfire occurrence.

The project was selected for the Forest Service’s Eastern Region Hazardous Fuels Federal Assistance funding. The Forest Service transferred the funds ($67,500) to the Washington County commissioners through a cooperative agreement. Washington County Clerk Jeanette Allen worked with the Pine Tree Lake HOA to compile the work specifications, advertise the contract, and track and manage the funds as invoices were submitted by the contractor.

Wilson was especially appreciative of Allen’s efforts to make this a successful project. “Mark Twain National Forest had never received this type of funding before, so there was a lot of learning to do on how the Forest Service could transfer funds to the county, and then, how the county and HOA could obligate the funding,” said Wilson. He added, “Ms. Allen was so patient and helpful throughout the project.”