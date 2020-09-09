 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildlife diets will be focus of Sept. 10 MDC virtual program
0 comments

Wildlife diets will be focus of Sept. 10 MDC virtual program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Crickets

Crickets may not appeal to human appetites, but they're tasty morsels for a number of animals. People can learn more about what animals eat at the free Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program "Feeding Frenzy" on Sept. 10.

 Photo Provided by Francis Skalicky

Crickets, worms, and minnows may not sound like an appetizing meal to humans but these are all choice munchies for reptiles, amphibians and fish. Learning what an animal eats can provide interesting insights into how it lives.

People wanting to learn more about animal appetites can get information at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Feeding Frenzy.” This online program will be 1-2 p.m. Sept. 10 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174212

Program participants will see the animals that are housed at the nature center get fed by Cape Nature Center volunteers. While these animals gobble up a smorgasbord of their favorite foods, their eating habits will be discussed.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Lonnie Kyle Smallen II, 35, of Fredericktown to Charity Lynn White, 37, of FredericktownRochelle Elizabeth Moore, 26, of Fredericktown to Sier…

+2
Eagle Scout Project
Democrat News

Eagle Scout Project

The Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Service Project is one of the final steps in becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable for a …

Jonathan Eugene Turner
Obituaries

Jonathan Eugene Turner

Jonathan Eugene Turner, 41, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born October 20, 1978 in Fredericktown, the son of Mike and Karen Turner.

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd
Obituaries

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd

Dorothy Mable (Tripp) Dowd, 103, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born January 3, 1917 in Mill Creek, Oklahoma, the daughter of Dolly …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News