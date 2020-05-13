Will the pool open this season?

Bastie said some of the challenges include the need for extra workers, logistics when it comes to keeping the guards safe in the guard area, restrictions when it comes to training, time constraints, and guards will not be able to perform in-water rescue breathing.

"Since our pool operates as a service and any money coming in through the concession stand and fees lowers the tax-payer portion of the pool costs," Bastie said. "The less time it is open, the more tax-payer dollars need to be used to provide the service."

Bastie said Ellis, the training service used to train the lifeguards, is working on a plan to train safely and protect guards. She said Ellis specifically published to it's clients that training should not involve any rescue breathing, as it is not safe.

"So our guards will only train hypothetically, without clinical practice of rescue breathing techniques," Bastie said. "Additional items will need to be provided for the lifeguard packs, including a filter for their Seal Easy Breather, PPE items, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes."

Bastie said because the filter for the Seal Easy Breather will fail when wet, guards will not be able to perform in-water rescue breathing. She said they will have to wait to perform rescue breathing until they have been pulled from the water.