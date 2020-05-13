Will the pool open this season?

The Fredericktown City Council revisited a discussion about opening the municipal pool at its bi-monthly meeting, May 11.
The council met via Zoom for the health and well-being of both the public and city officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fredericktown Municipal Pool Manager Audra Bastie gave the aldermen a document regarding challenges with opening the pool and things they should consider while making the decision.
"I have been researching everything I can about opening a municipal pool during the COVID-19 outbreak," Bastie said in the document. "There are pools opening and pools not opening. There are guidelines from our insurer as well as the CDC. Unfortunately, we are collectively 'new' to this challenge and answers are not always straightforward."
Bastie then said, personally she feels obligated to explore each challenge, some of which are unique to the Fredericktown pool.
"Obviously since it is my first year, I'm not going to be able to think of all the challenges, as many of you will have more input than I have experience to recognize," Bastie said. "I am fully behind whatever decision the council makes. If the council decides to open, I will do everything I can to make the season go as smooth as possible. If the decision is not to open, I will be supportive of the reasons leading to that decision."
Bastie said some of the challenges include the need for extra workers, logistics when it comes to keeping the guards safe in the guard area, restrictions when it comes to training, time constraints, and guards will not be able to perform in-water rescue breathing.
"Since our pool operates as a service and any money coming in through the concession stand and fees lowers the tax-payer portion of the pool costs," Bastie said. "The less time it is open, the more tax-payer dollars need to be used to provide the service."
Bastie said Ellis, the training service used to train the lifeguards, is working on a plan to train safely and protect guards. She said Ellis specifically published to it's clients that training should not involve any rescue breathing, as it is not safe.
"So our guards will only train hypothetically, without clinical practice of rescue breathing techniques," Bastie said. "Additional items will need to be provided for the lifeguard packs, including a filter for their Seal Easy Breather, PPE items, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes."
Bastie said because the filter for the Seal Easy Breather will fail when wet, guards will not be able to perform in-water rescue breathing. She said they will have to wait to perform rescue breathing until they have been pulled from the water.
Deputy City Clerk Theresa Harbison said, after speaking with the health department, if the pool were to open, there would be no lounge chairs, picnic tables or concessions. She said the city is also having difficulty finding supplies such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
"I don't even think the pool will even hold water," Water Department Manager Tim Allgier said. "We don't know if it's broke under the pool or a pipe. We can't find what is going on. That pool is in a definite need of a major overhaul."
Allgier said keeping the pool closed would allow time to find the leak and make needed improvements.
"If we do end up having to close it for the entire summer, it gives us time to make the improvements," Mayor Kelly Korokis said. "If MIRMA (insurance company) doesn't cover opening the pool, that makes the decision for us."
The council decided to wait and see what MIRMA says when it comes to liability of opening the pool and will revisit the topic at the next meeting.
The council then discussed state guidelines for social distancing for baseball and softball games.
Guidelines include maintained social distancing of six feet whenever possible, bleachers be removed, players would be asked to not congregate in the dugout, players would need to supply all equipment and drinks, no lining up or shaking hands after the games, and spectators should maintain social distance and police their own athletes.
"I want to give kids every opportunity we can to have a summer," Korokis said. "I think that they could do this."
The council discussed having leagues and players sign a waiver as well as closing all restrooms and concession stands and removing bleachers.
After some discussion, the council decided to make a final decision at the May 26 meeting for a request to use the old ball fields the following weekend.
City Attorney Mary Boner then revisited the discussion regarding additional packaged liquor licenses. She said the city can make the change to increase the amount of licenses.
The current ordinance allows for one license per 600 people. The council voted to increase the limit to one license per 400 people with an ordinance to be prepared for the next meeting.
"The council then approved a request from the fire department to purchase five fire hoses and a request by the water district to purchase 4-inch single line stop to replace a broken fire hydrant at 213 N. Mine La Motte.
A travel request for Officer Jacob Lunsford or Chief Eric Hovis to attend the annual LETSAC Conference July 13-17 in Lake of the Ozark was approved.
Municipal Judge Wayne Keller requested approval to attend MMACJA Conference Aug. 12-14 along with materials and membership dues for the amount of $325. The council approved the request.
During regular session business, the council received administrator, building inspector and financial reports.
The council then paid accounts payable before going into closed session for one contract matter.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be at 5:30 p.m., May 26 with the location to be determined.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
