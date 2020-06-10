× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William Monroe "Bill" Robbins, 74, of Marquand, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born July 9, 1945 in Ironton, MO to Medford D. and Virginia (Riehl) Robbins.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one Virginia Ann Robbins.

He is survived by his son, Billy (Maggie) Robbins of Marquand; his daughter, Erica Robbins of Cape Girardeau; twin brother Dwight (Sharon) Robbins of Fredericktown, brother Harry (Deloris) Robbins of Farmington; sister Carol Weems of Bonne Terre; and granddaughter Addie Robbins.

Raised in Marquand, Bill graduated from high school among the top of his class. After high school, he obtained a Bachelor of Biology Degree with a minor in chemistry from Southeast Missouri State University.

After college, Bill began teaching at several area schools until being drafted into the Army. He served in the 82nd Airborne-JFK Psychological Warfare Unit during the Vietnam War until being honorably discharged to return back to the family farm. He also returned to his love of science by teaching at Woodland High School.