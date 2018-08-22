Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Obits
Wilma “Fay” Garrison, 77, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at her home. She was born March 19, 1941 in Fredericktown to Giles Gilbert and Flora Lida (Stacy) Young.

Ms. Garrison was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Edward, Gene and Buford Young and sisters Virginia Edward, Beulah Lee, Ruby Young and Glenda Young.

Survivors include her children Paula Shoemake of Perryville, Warren Shoemake of Fredericktown and Danny Long of Bonne Terre; sisters Pauline Street and Joney Young both of St. Louis; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Before moving back to Fredericktown, Fay had been manager of Shoney's Restaurant in St. Charles. She enjoyed shopping, reading the Bible and watching Jimmy Swaggert Ministries on television.

A graveside service was Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the Simmons Cemetery near Fredericktown with Bro. Clyde Bess officiating.

