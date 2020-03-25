Wilson Funeral Home makes changes due to COVID-19

Wilson Funeral Home has served this community for more than 50 years. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, safety has been of utmost importance. The funeral home will remain open during this critical time.

Our heart goes out to those affected by the recent changes due to coronavirus (COVID-19), and we extend our appreciation to the health care community for all it is doing now to protect us.

Wilson Funeral Home has adapted its services to follow the guidelines issued by the CDC. For the foreseeable future, all Wilson Funeral Home services will be limited to immediate family and close friends of 10 people or fewer, including funerals and funeral visitations.

The COVID-19 virus has required everyone to be more mindful as while going through regular activities. Even before this crisis, the funeral home maintained health and safety measures designed to address a broad spectrum of viruses. Now this includes COVID-19.

Social Distancing Protocol measures include: Enforce not having employees shake hands with customers or other employees; Maintain safe distance between customers and employees (at least 6 feet); Employees have been instructed to leave work immediately if flu-like symptoms arise.

Recognizing loss is a human instinct. It is important to facilitate the beginning of the healing process. Please make an extra effort to support those that have lost a loved one during this unusual time. Your support is more important than ever with the added stress of these extraordinary circumstances.

