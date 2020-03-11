Winning shot

The annual Hoops with Our Heroes basketball tournament to benefit the Heroes on Holiday Patrol program was March 7, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.
The event which began in 2015 has teams compete in a basketball tournament to raise money for the organization which provides a holiday shopping trip to local youth in need.
For the second year in a row, third in the history of the event, Marquand-Zion School District took home the tournament trophy and will have its name once again added to the plaque.
Six teams competed, Black River Electric Cooperative, Fredericktown Police and Fire Coalition team, Marquand-Zion School District, Country Mart, Surshine and Team Shaw.
"This tournament is a great time," Police Chief Eric Hovis said. "We all love any excuse for a good competition, but knowing it is to raise money for area kids just makes the whole event a win win."
Hovis said the stands were full of family, friends and community members cheering on the teams and having a great time.
"The Fredericktown Fire Department ran the concession stand, selling all kinds of refreshments including the requested chili dogs," Hovis said. "It was just overall a great time. I did not get a chance to dunk any baskets, I left that to the rest of my team, but they played great."
Event Organizer Charlet Pense said they are hoping to make the event even bigger next year.
"The attendance was pretty good this year, and I think moving the event to Saturday helped with scheduling," Pense said. "By having it on Saturday, we can start earlier meaning we can have more teams compete. The more competitors, the more opportunity to raise money for the children."
Pense said they could not have had such a successful event for the sixth year in a row without the help of all the volunteers, competitors and spectators.
"The teams are always ready to play and love the competition," Pense said. "We actually had seven teams signed up this year but due to some sickness among one of the teams they had to drop out at the last minute."
Pense said all of the workers at the event from the referees and ticket sales, to concession and running the clock, were all volunteers.
"Scott Sikes spent the evening announcing and running the clock," Pense said. "AnnaBeth Phillips, Brian Hanner and Kirsten Hanner were refs, Emma Revelle sang the national anthem, Molly Boyd, Seth Clark and Libby Clark sold tickets at the door and JROTC presented the colors. We are grateful to have community members who are willing to go the extra mile to help us pull off the event."
All of this fundraising will help to provide one unforgettable morning for more than 100 Madison County kids who without this help may not have a Christmas.
