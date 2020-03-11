Winning shot

Event Organizer Charlet Pense said they are hoping to make the event even bigger next year.

"The attendance was pretty good this year, and I think moving the event to Saturday helped with scheduling," Pense said. "By having it on Saturday, we can start earlier meaning we can have more teams compete. The more competitors, the more opportunity to raise money for the children."

Pense said they could not have had such a successful event for the sixth year in a row without the help of all the volunteers, competitors and spectators.

"The teams are always ready to play and love the competition," Pense said. "We actually had seven teams signed up this year but due to some sickness among one of the teams they had to drop out at the last minute."

Pense said all of the workers at the event from the referees and ticket sales, to concession and running the clock, were all volunteers.

"Scott Sikes spent the evening announcing and running the clock," Pense said. "AnnaBeth Phillips, Brian Hanner and Kirsten Hanner were refs, Emma Revelle sang the national anthem, Molly Boyd, Seth Clark and Libby Clark sold tickets at the door and JROTC presented the colors. We are grateful to have community members who are willing to go the extra mile to help us pull off the event."

All of this fundraising will help to provide one unforgettable morning for more than 100 Madison County kids who without this help may not have a Christmas.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.