Winter drawdown scheduled at Wappapello Lake

In accordance with the water control plan, the pool is drawn down five feet, from 359.74 feet to 354.74 feet. Wappapello Lake is expected to reach Conservation Pool by the first week of January, which will be the target pool until late March 2020. The lowering of the lake level allows for additional storage of winter and spring precipitation. Beginning near the first of April 2021, the lake will be allowed to gradually rise until recreation pool is reached, near the first of May. The planned winter drawdown is subject to change based on actual precipitation amounts and required Flood Control response.