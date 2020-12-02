Winter drawdown scheduled at Wappapello Lake

The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake will begin the annual winter drawdown from recreation pool to conservation pool beginning Dec. 15.
In accordance with the water control plan, the pool is drawn down five feet, from 359.74 feet to 354.74 feet. Wappapello Lake is expected to reach Conservation Pool by the first week of January, which will be the target pool until late March 2020. The lowering of the lake level allows for additional storage of winter and spring precipitation. Beginning near the first of April 2021, the lake will be allowed to gradually rise until recreation pool is reached, near the first of May. The planned winter drawdown is subject to change based on actual precipitation amounts and required Flood Control response.
During conservation pool, boaters are urged to use caution while on the lake as mud flats and tree stumps may be exposed or are just under the water surface. To aid in navigation, the old St. Francis River channel is marked with red and white vertically striped buoys from Wappapello Dam to Chaonia Landing. If you have questions concerning the annual winter drawdown or other topics, please contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office at 573-222-8562.
