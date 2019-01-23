For the past several years, we have for the most part seen quite mild winters.
There have been the occasional bouts of snow, some cold temperatures, a few days of staying inside and off the roads, but nothing too extreme.
So far this year, we are seeing a memorable side of winter. Thankfully though, it has come in spurts. Sleet, freezing rain, and snow. Then warmer temps, milder and sunny days where only a light jacket or hoodie are required, then we are back to sleet, freezing rain, and snow. Oh, it’s ok though because at least we don’t have broken tree limbs, power lines down, no electricity, and all the other things that winter can sometimes bring. (Other areas of the country haven’t been so lucky.) And, we certainly are receiving lots of good moisture for the plants and trees which is required for beauty in the Spring and Fall.
I’m one that enjoys and appreciates the beauty of the snow as I look out the window from my warm home. Watching the birds and animals as they scamper about and dart from place to place.
Now, if the circumstances were different and I wasn’t warm and toasty inside, I’m sure I would look at things differently. I want no one to be without warmth or food or necessities or the ability to get around. Yet I wonder when times of inconvenience come along if we don’t get frustrated that everything isn’t the way we want.
Necessity is the mother of invention. Use your imagination and make it work. Play some board or guessing games, read, draw, paint, make snowmen or angels, play some instruments, cook, talk to one another. Be creative. Turn those otherwise dull, dreary, depressing days into something memorable and rewarding.
Winter will always bring about its beauty and magnificence. Let’s determine to enjoy and appreciate it. God has blessed us with four seasons. Try to find the joy in each one; even Winter.
