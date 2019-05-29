{{featured_button_text}}
Wisdom-Lowry wedding

Gabrielle Elizabeth "Gabby" (Wisdom) and Brennan Grant Lowry 

 Photo Provided by Mary Wisdom

Gabrielle Elizabeth "Gabby" Wisdom and Brennan Grant Lowry were married May 18, 2019.

Gabrielle is the daughter of Larry and Mary (Becki) Wisdom of Fredericktown. She is a 2013 Fredericktown High School graduate and a 2017 graduate from Lincoln University School of Nursing. She is currently employed at Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City.

Brennan is the son of Bill and Valerie Lowry and works in construction.

The couple will make their home in Jefferson City.

