Without bell ringing, Salvation Army relying on 'generosity of all our community'

The Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit is usually gearing up for its annual Bell Ringing event this time of year but due to these difficult and unusual times they have made tough decision not to ring the bells this year.

"I’m sure everyone is familiar with our red buckets and of course, who can miss the bell ringers at our local Wal-Mart around the holidays," Madison County Salvation Army Service Unit Chairperson Sharron Tinnin said. "However, due to COVID 19, we find ourselves faced with many challenges. We believe that the safety and well being of all must be considered first. Therefore, a determination has been made to forego the actual bell ringing event this year and rely strictly on the generosity of all our community leaders and members to fulfill our goal obligation of $35,000."

Tinnin said Madison County Salvation Army works hard to be responsible steward of donations. She said $0.85 of every dollar donated goes directly back to support the local community and residents of Madison County.

"So what that means is that most of every donation, 85%, remains in the community where it originated at," Tinnin said. "Or, in other words, what we raise in Madison County stays in Madison County."

The 2019-20 funding raised $36,791.15 meaning $31,272.15, or 85%, stayed local.