Woman charged with stealing vehicle

Meghann Morgan

Meghann Morgan

 Madison County Sheriff's Dept.

A Madison County woman has been charged with stealing a vehicle from a parking lot in Fredericktown.

Meghann Elizabeth Morgan, 32, of Marquand, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle, a Class B felony. Her bond was set at $15,000 cash only.

She is charged as a prior offender. She is on probation in Perry and Madison Counties for separate counts of second-degree burglary.

According to the probable cause statement, Fredericktown Police Department received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from Chuck’s Short Stop on East Main.

Surveillance video shows Morgan entering the Ford Edge and driving away.

A locator app on the driver’s smartphone was used to locate the stolen vehicle on Buckhorn Church near Marquand. A deputy responded to the location, arrested Morgan and located the phone and vehicle. When questioned, she said she was living in the church.

